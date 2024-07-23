Lipe and O'Brien Ink Deals with Iowa

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have agreed to ECHL contracts with forward Jack O'Brien and defenseman Chris Lipe, the team announced Tuesday. O'Brien, a rookie, has produced just under a point-per-game pace in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks the last two seasons (34 goals, 103 points in 126 games). Lipe is preparing for his second professional season and returns to the Heartlanders after scoring three goals and seven points last season.

The Heartlanders have signed 11 players to ECHL contracts; one goaltender, four defensemen and six forwards.

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those 5 experiences by purchasing our new 5-Star Ticket Package.

Full-season tickets are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for 18-game plans, group outings, birthday parties, suites and the United Iowa Financial Party Plaza. Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 roster

Goaltenders (1): William Rousseau

Defensemen (4): Jules Boscq, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass, Chris Lipe

Forwards (6): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman, Jack O'Brien

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Chris plays with a defensive mindset and it's important we have players like Chris that are willing to do those little things like penalty kill and be tough to play against in front of our net. He will have the summer to work on some of the feedback we provided him at the end of last season and be ready to go for a big second professional season.

Jack is a talented playmaker that we are happy to sign to his first professional contract. He played on really good teams in Portland and he was able to stand out as a top-six forward and help guide his teams to long playoff runs in the WHL. He was really consistent in his time with Portland and has good offensive instincts to play multiple roles for us as a rookie. ¬Â

Lipe has played for the Heartlanders since the end of the 2022-23 season, when he finished his senior year at Michigan Tech. The 6-foot-1, 194-lb., right-handed shot played in the USHL for the Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints prior to his NCAA time.

O'Brien, a left-handed shot from Denver, CO, was an alternate captain for WHL Portland each of the last two seasons. In 2023-24, he registered a personal-best 22 goals and ranked sixth among team forwards with 54 points in 60 games. He played parts of five major junior seasons for Portland, and sprinkled in 23 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.