Defenseman Zack Hoffman Re-Signs with Rush

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the return of defenseman Zack Hoffman for the 2024-25 season via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment. Hoffman, an upcoming third-year ECHL pro, is the second player and first skater announced and signed to Rapid City's roster.

"I am looking forward to getting the season started," said Hoffman. "I feel the Rush has some unfinished business to attend to, especially with the guys we have returning!"

Hoffman, 26, joined the Rush last season and progressed as the year went on. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman skated in 71 games and recorded 13 points from the blue line, his most productive offensive numbers as a collegiate or professional player. Hoffman also logged the most games played of any Rush defenseman in 2023-24.

Prior to the Rush, Hoffman spent a full season with Mountain Division rival Wichita in 2022-23, where he played 52 games. He also skated in 25 games for the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen during the 2021-22 season. Before turning pro, Hoffman attended Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"Zack is a big, heavy body on the back end who made a lot of strides last year," said Rush Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt. "Towards the end of the season, he stepped up and took on a role we needed him to fill. He was a big part of our penalty kill. Offensively, he got pucks through which allowed our forwards more opportunities to make plays. If Zack can continue to progress here, he is going to thrive. He is putting in the work over the summer, and we expect him to be an important part of our team as a third-year pro."

Hoffman, a Newcastle, Ontario native, joins Christian Propp as the first two signees the team has announced. The Rush continues to build its roster for its 17th season in the Black Hills, which begins on October 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

