Defensemen Marcus Crawford Making a Comeback in KC
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of defenseman Marcus Crawford.
"Marcus Crawford is a significant signing for the Kansas City Mavericks," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "An outstanding player and valued community member during his previous tenure, Marcus was named All-Star MVP and has been the EIHL Defenseman of the Year for two consecutive seasons with the Cardiff Devils. His leadership, elite offensive instincts, high hockey IQ, puck control, and defensive abilities make his teammates better. We are excited to welcome Marcus and his wife back to Kansas City and look forward to the upcoming season."
Crawford, 27, will return to the Mavericks after a two-year stint with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL. Crawford registered 112 points with the Devils in 108 games and earned EIHL defenseman of the year honors this past season. Before heading to the EIHL, Crawford played three seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks, scoring 100 points in 143 games. Prior to his time with the Mavericks, Crawford played for the Toledo Walleye and Orlando Solar Bears. He also appeared in eight AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Crawford was named the ECHL All-Star Game MVP in 2022.
Standing at 5'11", Crawford played junior hockey in the OHL for the Saginaw Spirit from 2014 to 2018, where he recorded 149 points in 252 games. A native of Ajax, Ontario, he served as the assistant captain of the Spirit during the 2017-18 season.
To see Marcus Crawford and the rest of the Mavericks, secure your season tickets today! Season ticket packages are available by calling 816-252-7825 or by emailing tickets@kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 23, 2024
- Indy Re-Signs Defenseman Chris Cameron - Indy Fuel
- Forward Dalton Messina Re-Signs with the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Defenseman Zack Hoffman Re-Signs with Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Canes Announce Working Agreement with Bloomington Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Gladiators Sign Forward Blake Murray - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lipe and O'Brien Ink Deals with Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Re-Sign Ryan Smith, Add Shaw Boomhower - Adirondack Thunder
- Gladiators Sign Forward Blake Murray - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Sign Ben Hawerchuk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Re-Sign Two-Day Defenseman Duggie Lagrone - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Bring All-Star Alex Aleardi Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Defensemen Marcus Crawford Making a Comeback in KC - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cedric Montminy to Retire from Professional Hockey - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Colton Young Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits for 2024-25 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Re-Sign Matthew Quercia - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL's Maine Mariners to be Acquired by Dexter Paine - Maine Mariners
- Power Skating Clinic with Coach Binkley on Sunday, Updated Clinics/Lessons in August - Reading Royals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.