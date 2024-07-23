Defensemen Marcus Crawford Making a Comeback in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of defenseman Marcus Crawford.

"Marcus Crawford is a significant signing for the Kansas City Mavericks," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "An outstanding player and valued community member during his previous tenure, Marcus was named All-Star MVP and has been the EIHL Defenseman of the Year for two consecutive seasons with the Cardiff Devils. His leadership, elite offensive instincts, high hockey IQ, puck control, and defensive abilities make his teammates better. We are excited to welcome Marcus and his wife back to Kansas City and look forward to the upcoming season."

Crawford, 27, will return to the Mavericks after a two-year stint with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL. Crawford registered 112 points with the Devils in 108 games and earned EIHL defenseman of the year honors this past season. Before heading to the EIHL, Crawford played three seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks, scoring 100 points in 143 games. Prior to his time with the Mavericks, Crawford played for the Toledo Walleye and Orlando Solar Bears. He also appeared in eight AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Crawford was named the ECHL All-Star Game MVP in 2022.

Standing at 5'11", Crawford played junior hockey in the OHL for the Saginaw Spirit from 2014 to 2018, where he recorded 149 points in 252 games. A native of Ajax, Ontario, he served as the assistant captain of the Spirit during the 2017-18 season.

