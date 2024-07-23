Gladiators Sign Forward Blake Murray

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Blake Murray to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Murray, 23, played this past season with the Norfolk Admirals, Florida Everblades, and Allen Americans, skating in a combined 61 games. In that time, the Uxbridge, Ontario native posted 53 points (21g-32a). In five Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Allen Americans, he recorded three assists.

"I'm really excited to join Atlanta this season," Blake Murray mentioned. "I've heard nothing but great things about Atlanta and coach Nesbitt. I'm looking forward to getting down south and beginning the season."

Prior to beginning his professional career, Murray was selected #7 overall by the Subdury Wolves in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The left-shot forward suited up in 186 total games for the Wolves, accumulating 166 points (86g-80a).

"Blake is a big, young center, who can skate well and has a great skill set," Derek Nesbitt said. "Playing against him his rookie year in 2021-22, he always stood out to me as a dangerous offensive player. Now coming off his entry level deal and best season statistically, he's betting on himself and wants to be a big part of this group. We want to help keep that trend going, while rounding out his game so he can be one of our key guys."

Selected #183 overall, in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, by the Carolina Hurricanes, Murray made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2021-22 season. In 64 games, the Uxbridge, Ontario native registered 35 points (14g-21a) before getting reassigned to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves. While with the Wolves, he added 7 points (2g-5a) in 20 games.

Blake Murray joins Ryan Cranford, Eric Neiley, and Jackson Pierson as players that have signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

The Gladiators begin the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19th, at Gas South Arena, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel.

