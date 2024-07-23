Forward Dalton Messina Re-Signs with the Walleye

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Dalton Messina will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Messina, a Macomb, MI native, joined the Walleye down the stretch last season, scoring three goals and accruing two penalty minutes in ten regular season games while also appearing in four playoff games with no points. He joined the Fish after the conclusion of the Ohio State University men's hockey season during which he scored 14 points (6G, 8A) and tallied 14 penalty minutes in 38 games.

Messina's stint with the Walleye a year ago is his only pro action thus far. Prior to his pro career, the 26-year-old skated in 84 games over five seasons at Ohio State University, scoring 20 points (7G, 13A) with 53 penalty minutes as a Buckeye. Messina was a five-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. Messina also took home the Unsung Player award at Ohio State last year prior to joining the Fish.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.