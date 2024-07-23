Thunder Re-Sign Ryan Smith, Add Shaw Boomhower

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Shaw Boomhower with the Wheeling Nailers

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Ryan Smith and signed forward Shaw Boomhower for the 2024-25 season.

Smith, 27, recorded 27 goals and 23 assists for 50 points in 69 regular-season games with the Thunder last season. In 19 Kelly Cup Playoff games, the 6-foot-0, 196-pound forward tallied nine goals and three assists for 12 points and helped serve as the team's assistant captain throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Smith also played three games for the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds and scored his first AHL goal.

"We are so thrilled to have Ryan Smith return after completing his best season as a professional," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is a top penalty killer across the league, can score goals, and play half the game without losing his pace. We are fired up to have our co-MVP back in Adirondack!"

In 212 regular-season ECHL games - 209 of those with Adirondack - Smith has 54 goals and 65 assists for 119 points. Prior to starting his professional career, the right-handed forward played four years at the University of Maine and served as the team's assistant captain during the 2019-20 season. In 126 NCAA games, Smith had 18 goals and 17 assists for 38 points.

Boomhower, 25, appeared in just ten games and recorded one assist last season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers before suffering a season-ending injury. Overall, in 95 ECHL games with Cincinnati, Kalamazoo and Wheeling, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound forward has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points and 332 penalty minutes. The Belleville, Ontario native also appeared in two games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans during the 2019-20 season.

"Shaw Boomhower plays a style that not many players are willing or able to play anymore," MacArthur added about Boomhower. "He is back to full health and our fans at Cool Insuring Arena will love the way he plays the game, as will his teammates."

Prior to his professional career, Boomhower played two seasons of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for Mississauga and Ottawa and recorded 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 99 regular-season games.

