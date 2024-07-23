Colton Young Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits for 2024-25

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Colton Young

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that second year forward Colton Young has signed back with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2024-25 Season.

Young is the second player announced for the 2024-25 Swamp Rabbits, joining rookie forward Austin Saint, who was announced last week this week.

Young comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after completing his first full season of professional hockey. The 6'0", 185-pound forward logged 39 games with the Swamp Rabbits, accruing six goals and 16 points. On January 26th, Young earned his first career AHL call-up to the Ontario Reign via professional tryout (PTO). He made his AHL debut one night later and earned his first AHL goal on February 2nd. Young stayed with the Reign for three months, and ultimately chipped in a pair of goals and a pair of assists in 19 games during his time in the Inland Empire. He returned to the Swamp Rabbits for the regular season finale and made a massive impact in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, leading the Swamp Rabbits in scoring with over a point-per-game pace (6gp, 3g-4ast-7pts).

"I'm extremely excited to come back to Greenville. It's been such a great home to me for my career with amazing, supportive fans," Young explained on his decision to return. "Last year was a great first full season. I really liked my development, and Greenville as a whole really helped me in understanding what it takes to be a pro and step-up game-by-game and week-to-week. This season, I'm looking forward to being more of a leader. As a rookie, you take time to learn from the veterans, but now that I have a year under me and understand the league, it's imperative that I be a leader and an impact player both on the ice and in the locker room. I'm excited to play under Coach Mountain and help this organization win more games. We had high expectations to be the best in our division and win a title last season, so I'm looking forward to defending our standing in the South Division and make a deep playoff run towards a Kelly Cup."

"Younger does a bit of everything: he's very dynamic, versatile, and incredibly tough to play against. Having him back with another year under his belt is huge for our team," said Kyle Mountain, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations. "Younger is a guy that leads by example and can play up and down the lineup in a variety of situations, so he has the ability to step in and be impactful in a multitude of ways on any given night. His time in the AHL with Ontario helped elevate his game to the next level, so we look forward to all the ways he'll contribute this season because of his hard work. Outside of his dynamic play on the ice, we know he'll bring solid leadership qualities to our room, so I'm excited to see his growth as a player and a leader in year two."

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Young, 25, broke into the professional ranks with the Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2022-23 ECHL Season, and has amassed 20 points (7g-13ast) in 43 games in the Upstate. Prior to turning professional, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Colgate University, earning 34 goals, 48 assists, and 82 points in 134 contests. In his senior season, he helped lead the Raiders to the 2023 ECAC Championship.

