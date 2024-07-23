Indy Re-Signs Defenseman Chris Cameron

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Chris Cameron to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old Michigan native is returning for his fourth season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel. During the 2023-24 season, Cameron had 15 points in 69 games played before helping Indy to the playoffs where he had one assist and 24 penalty minutes in five games.

Prior to that in the 2022-23 campaign, the right-handed defenseman scored a career high of 16 points in 66 games. He also received his first AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals where he played two games.

He is currently the Fuel franchise record holder in penalty minutes with 353 including 128 during the 2023-24 season.

In the 2021-22 season with the Fuel, he played in 37 games where he tallied two goals, four assists and 84 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Fuel, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defenseman spent four seasons playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts. Skating in a total of 227 OHL games, Cameron registered 5 goals 34 assists and 259 penalty minutes.

