Nailers Re-Sign Matthew Quercia

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Matthew Quercia to an ECHL contract.

Quercia, 25, enjoyed a terrific bounce back season last year, after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to injury. Matthew brings a unique skillset to the ice, as he is a talented offensive player, and he is also willing to play a physical game. In 2023-24, he was one of only ten ECHL players to reach double digits in goals and assists, as well as triple digits in penalty minutes. Quercia finished his first full ECHL campaign with 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, and 152 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 152 penalty minutes were the most on the club, and he also chipped in three shorthanded goals, which were tied for the team lead. Additionally, his +13 rating was tied for second best among forwards. One of Matthew's best stretches of the season came during Wheeling's record-tying 12-game winning streak, as he posted points in six straight contests. The forward's strong play earned him his first career AHL callup, as he appeared in six games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Andover, Massachusetts first joined the Nailers in the back half of the 2021-22 season, following the completion of his college hockey career. Quercia posted three goals and seven points in 19 regular season games, but his biggest moment came during the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Matthew scored twice against the Fort Wayne Komets, including the series clinching goal in overtime of game seven to become the third player in Wheeling history to accomplish such a feat. Prior to turning pro, Quercia played four years of college hockey - three at Boston University and one at Michigan Tech. His most productive college season was his sophomore year of 2019-20, when he compiled 13 points in 29 contests. A fun personal fact about Matthew is that he and his dad Greg (played college hockey at Bentley) co-founded the Chew Dawg Hockey Academy. Nailers teammate Matt Koopman will also be coaching at the academy this summer.

Matthew Quercia and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

