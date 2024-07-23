Komets Bring All-Star Alex Aleardi Home
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that 2023-2024 ECHL All-Star and Fort Wayne native, forward Alex Aleardi, has agreed to terms for next season. Defenseman Ethan Ritchie has also signed for the upcoming season. The Komet roster now sits at 17 players.
Aleardi, 31, returns to his hometown after playing the last two seasons with the Rapid City Rush. Last season, the 5'9 forward broke the team's record for points in an ECHL season with 79 (31g, 48a). The right-handed shot won the Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades in 2021-22 and was part of the Magnus Cup winning team with Rouen, France, in 2017-18. The veteran has played in 244 ECHL games, scoring 114 goals with 131 assists and 157 penalty minutes. Aleardi also skated 92 games in the AHL with Belleville, Springfield, and Charlotte, amassing 41 points (20g, 21a).
"Alex is a great all-around player, and with the Central Division being one of the toughest in the league, this is a tremendous signing for the team," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He brings skill, along with veteran leadership, and since he is a Fort Wayne native, he is also going to be a fan favorite."
Aleardi will be the ninth Fort Wayne native to play for the Komets.
Ritchie, 22, played with the Providence Bruins in the AHL and the Maine Mariners last season, scoring eight goals and 12 assists with the Mariners. The 6'0 defenseman also saw 164 games of OHL play before he turned pro, scoring 89 points (27g, 62a).
Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
