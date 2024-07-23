Cedric Montminy to Retire from Professional Hockey
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Cédric Montminy, the first captain in Lions de Trois-Rivières' history, has decided to retire from professional hockey.
The transplanted Sherbrooke, Quebec native joined the Lions before the team's first season in 2021-22 and was named team captain by the organization. "Montmin" remained captain until the end of the recent 2023-24 season, his third in a Lions uniform and his sixth in the ECHL.
In the 205 games in which he sported a Lions uniform, captain Montminy had 64 goals and 64 assists for 128 points. He scored his 100th professional goal in the 2023-24 season.
Montminy expressed appreciation towards the Mauricie community for the final three years of his professional career spent with the Lions: "The support and recognition I received will be forever carved in my memory."
Alex Cousineau, Lions' vice-president of business development commended Montminy's contributions both on the ice and in the community: "Cédric has been a primary ambassador for our organization since he came to the Lions three years ago. His leadership, dedication and talent have left an indelible mark on the Lions de Trois-Rivières. He was both a role model for his teammates and an inspiration to our fans. We wish him only the best for the future and express our thanks for all he has brought to our team."
On behalf of the entire Lions de Trois-Rivières organization, thank you, Captain Montminy, for all you have done!!
