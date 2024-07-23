ECHL's Maine Mariners to be Acquired by Dexter Paine

ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners today announced that Dexter Paine has reached an agreement to acquire the team from Comcast Spectacor.

A native of North Conway, New Hampshire, and lifelong Boston Bruins fan, Dexter Paine has long been a leading voice in organized elite sports. Since 2021, he has served as a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Board of Directors and is on both the boards of US Biathlon and United States Ski and Snowboard. He is actively involved in the Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic Winter Games bid, and currently serves as a member of the International Ski & Snowboard Federation (FIS) Council. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing.

"The city of Portland and the great State of Maine have a rich and proud tradition of hockey. I could not be more excited about the next phase for this team and its outstanding fans. Portland holds a special place in my heart and some of my earliest hockey memories involve attending Mariners games. I am thrilled to be able to realize this life-long dream with a city and team that mean so much to me. I know first-hand the enthusiasm our fans have for the Mariners and am committed to doing everything I can to deliver for them and the team. I look forward to supporting our dedicated hockey operations staff and players as they work to create a sustainable winner with a style of play that our fans are proud and eager to support," said Dexter Paine.

Paine continued, "With its one-of-a-kind culture, food and entertainment, Portland is a world-class city supported by honest, hardworking people. There are few greater community unifiers than sport, and I am just as dedicated to supporting the community off the ice as I am to building a winner on it. As we move ahead, I look forward to introducing a number of programs and initiatives that not only give back to our community but deepen the connection between the Mariners, players and the people who we so proudly represent."

Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer at Comcast Spectacor said, "We are proud to have brought professional hockey back to Portland in 2017 and of the work done to build the Mariners into a first-class organization. All of us at Comcast Spectacor extend a heartfelt thank you to the City of Portland, players, coaches and, most importantly, the fans for their support. Having worked closely with Dexter throughout this process we are confident that the team is in the right hands with a bright future ahead."

The ownership transition is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2024-2025 season and is subject to approvals, including from the ECHL Board of Governors.

Upon completion of the ownership transition, Dexter Paine will serve as Governor of the Maine Mariners and Adam Goldberg, who currently serves as President, will be promoted to CEO and Alternate Governor. Head Coach and General Manager Terrence Wallin will continue in his roles. The team will remain in Portland, Maine and will continue to compete at Cross Insurance Arena. The team will maintain its affiliation with the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

