Canes Announce Working Agreement with Bloomington Bison
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
RALEIGH, NC - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday a working agreement with the Bloomington Bison.
Bloomington is an ECHL expansion team will begin play in the 2024-25 season. The Bison officially affiliated with the New York Rangers. However, because there are only 29 organizations in the ECHL, leaving three NHL teams without a partner, Carolina will also be able to assign prospects to Bloomington.
"We are pleased to begin our relationship with the Bloomington Bison," said Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren York. "We expect Bloomington to be great addition to the ECHL under the ownership of Hallett Sports and Entertainment."
Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski is looking forward to this working agreement with the Hurricanes. "There is true excitement in the city of the Bloomington in anticipation of our inaugural season."
