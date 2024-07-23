Canes Announce Working Agreement with Bloomington Bison

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







RALEIGH, NC - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday a working agreement with the Bloomington Bison.

Bloomington is an ECHL expansion team will begin play in the 2024-25 season. The Bison officially affiliated with the New York Rangers. However, because there are only 29 organizations in the ECHL, leaving three NHL teams without a partner, Carolina will also be able to assign prospects to Bloomington.

"We are pleased to begin our relationship with the Bloomington Bison," said Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren York. "We expect Bloomington to be great addition to the ECHL under the ownership of Hallett Sports and Entertainment."

Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski is looking forward to this working agreement with the Hurricanes. "There is true excitement in the city of the Bloomington in anticipation of our inaugural season."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.