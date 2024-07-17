Stingrays Announce Date for 2024-25 Fan Fest

July 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced today that the team's 2024-25 Fan Fest will be held on Saturday, August 17, inside the North Charleston Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Fans who haven't already purchased season tickets will be able to select their seats and purchase them for the 2024-25 season.

There will be hourly raffles, where fans can enter to win prizes. Stingrays merchandise and game-used equipment will also be available for purchase.

At 11 a.m., there will be a Q&A with current Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale.

Additionally, NHL Head Coaches Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche), Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals), and Ryan Warsofsky (San Jose Sharks) will all be in attendance! All three are former Stingray Head Coaches.

The Blood Connection will also be holding a blood drive.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m. The full schedule can be viewed here.

2024-25 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.

