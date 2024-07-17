Walleye Ink Forward Casey Dornbach for 2024-25 Season

July 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Casey Dornbach will enter the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Dornbach, an Edina, MN native, completed his first full year as a pro between the ECHL and AHL. Last year, the 27-year-old netted 42 points (13G, 29A) in 55 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. He also appeared in 11 games for the AHL's Iowa Wild, scoring two points (1G, 1A). He made his pro debut at the end of the 2022-2023 season with the Wild without netting a point in two games.

In total, Dornbach has played in 68 pro games while tallying 44 points (14G, 30A). Prior to his pro career, Dornbach spent three seasons at Harvard and one season at the University of Denver, scoring 124 points (40G, 84A) over 138 collegiate games. While at Harvard, he was named 2018-2019 Ivy-League Rookie of the Year with 29 points (7G, 22A) in 33 games while also making the ECAC All-Rookie Team. In his final season with Harvard, he served as team captain.

