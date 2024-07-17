Nolan Sullivan Is Returning to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of Nolan Sullivan.

"Nolan joined the Mavericks before the playoffs. He is an excellent centerman, great on face-offs, and brings the work rate, pace, and tenacity we value in our players," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Nolan's strength and physicality make us a better team. We are excited about what he brings to our lineup and believe he is crucial for us."

Sullivan, 25, joined the Mavericks late last season. He played four regular-season games and eight playoff games, scoring two points.

A Minnesota native, Sullivan played collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2019-2024. He was a leader on and off the ice, earning the title of captain during his final two seasons after serving as an assistant captain for the prior two seasons. The 5'11" forward tallied 61 points in 171 games during his collegiate career.

Before playing college hockey, Sullivan played in the USHL for the Muskingum Lumberjacks, earning the title of captain for his final season.

