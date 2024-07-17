Oilers to Play First Ever Preseason Game at WeStreet Ice Center

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the first Oilers' preseason game at the new WeStreet Ice Center, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder.

Oct. 12's game will be the first professional hockey game at WeStreet Ice Center. The game will take place on the building's East Rink - the Oilers' practice sheet and the home arena of the new Tulsa Jr. Oilers, beginning play in the NA3HL in September.

Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, powered by Yuengling will be open to serve fans before and after the game. The downstairs concession area will also be available to patrons.

Tulsa plays Wichita just seven times this season, the least amount of any Mountain Division opponent. The preseason game provides one-of-five opportunities to see the Thunder in Tulsa this season.

The Oilers and Thunder have not played a preseason game in Tulsa since 2022, with the Oilers defeating the Thunder 3-1 at the Oilers Ice Center. Tulsa is 80-30-14 in regular season games against Wichita since joining the ECHL and sported a 5-5-3 record against the Thunder during the 2023-24 season.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to explore all the activities at WeStreet Ice Center before taking in the first preseason game.

Oilers' season ticket holders will receive a presale link to their emails in the coming days. Public tickets will go on sale at a later date to be announced through the Oilers' social channels and email blast.

The Oilers kick off the 2024-25 regular season at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Flex, season and group plans are currently being sold through the Oilers office by phone and text at 918-632-7825.

