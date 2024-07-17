Ryan Anderson Named Royals Assistant Coach

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Ryan Anderson as the team's assistant coach.

"We're excited to bring Ryan on board as the Royals' next assistant coach," Team President David Farrar stated. "Under Coach Binkley's leadership, I'm sure Ryan and our hockey operations staff will be well prepared for the 2024-25 season as we head into the next era of Royals hockey."

"I am so very humbled and honored to be chosen as the next assistant coach of the Reading Royals," Anderson stated. "This is an amazing opportunity, and I would like to thank Jason Binkley and David Farrar for choosing me. The opportunity to work for such a well respected organization like the Royals, along with our affiliates Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia was one that I feel lucky to have been given. I am excited to be moving to the Reading community and look forward to meeting our wonderful fans and supporters. This next step in my career would not be possible without the amazing support I have been given from my girlfriend Lori and my family back in Michigan."

Anderson, 38, is the 23rd assistant coach in the 23-year team history of the Royals. He joins the coaching staff under Head Coach and General Manager Jason Binkley. Anderson most recently served as head coach of the Amarillo Wranglers in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

"I am excited to get Ryan in here working with the players and acclimated with everything we are trying to accomplish here," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "The big thing for me in finding an assistant coach was the development aspect which Ryan covers very well. He has experience in this league and the junior ranks in developing players, and I am excited for him to work with the prospects Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley do allow us to work with. Everyone I spoke with about Ryan said he is a fantastic human being in and out of the locker room. He is going to be a big asset for our players moving forward."

A native of Kingsford, Michigan, Anderson prepares for his 15th season behind the players bench after seven seasons in various coaching roles between the NAHL and the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL). In 2017-18, Anderson served as an assistant coach for the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL) before joining the Texas Jr. Brahmas as an assistant coach for the 2018-19 season. Anderson was part of the Jr. Brahmas 2019 playoff run that won the Fraser Cup. The ensuing season, Anderson was promoted to head coach of the Jr. Brahmas and led the team to a second-consecutive Fraser Cup title. In the 2019-20 season, the team finished the regular season with a league-best 40-5-2 record, which also included a 22-game point streak to end the season. The Anderson-led Texas Jr. Brahmas also boasted the best defense in the NA3HL, allowing 81 goals in 47 games. For his efforts, Anderson received the 2019-20 NA3HL Coach of the Year.

Before his coaching career, Anderson served in the Navy for six years as an electronics technician. Following his service of four deployments, Anderson was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia where he got back into hockey as head coach of the Hampton Road Whalers 13U AA, 14U AA and 16U A teams, as well as an assistant coach for their USP3HL club for part of the 2015-16 season. In 2015-16, Anderson was brought on to serve as a video coach for the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL where he spent the remainder of the 2015-16 season and the full 2016-17 campaign under the coaching staff of United States Hockey Hall of Famer, Robbie Ftorek.

Royals fans can meet Ryan Anderson during a Meet-and-Greet session between 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Slapshot Charities Dine to Donate event at Texas Roadhouse in Wyomissing on Monday, July 22. Present the flyer available on the Reading Royals social media pages or mention that you are dining for the Reading Royals Slapshot Charities for 10% of your total food purchases between 3:00-10:00 p.m. to go to Slapshot Charities. Offer is available for dine-in or take-out.

