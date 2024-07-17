Heartlanders Sign CHL Goaltender of the Year, Memorial Cup Champion Rousseau

Coralville, Iowa - Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon announced Wednesday the Heartlanders have agreed to an ECHL contract with 2024 CHL Goaltender of the Year William Rousseau.

Rousseau boasted a 34-10-1 record in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda Huskies last season, led the league with 34 wins, a 2.24 goals-against average and eight shutouts and finished second in the QMJHL with a .924 save percentage. He has topped the QMJHL in goals-against average each of the last two seasons.

In 2022-23, Rousseau won the CHL Memorial Cup with the Quebec Ramparts and earned a host of awards and recognitions; he was named the most-outstanding goaltender of the tournament and to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. Additionally, Rousseau blistered the league with a 35-8-1 record (second in wins), 2.22 goals-against average (1st in QMJHL) and .908 save percentage.

2024-25 roster

Goaltenders (1): William Rousseau

Defensemen (1): Jules Boscq

Forwards (5): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "We believe William is going to have a long and successful professional career. He's played in huge games, won a ton of QMJHL awards and helped carry his junior teams to wins on the biggest stages. We also value that he's played over 130 games the last three seasons, which means he's gotten a tremendous amount of experience as a number-one goaltender even though he's still just 21 years old. We are excited for the Heartlanders to be a springboard for him and expect that he will be in the net for us in big moments this season."

Rousseau helped guide teams to the QMJHL playoffs in each of the last three seasons. Over a four-year career in the QMJHL, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound, left-handed catcher grabbed a 95-26-3 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .910 save percentage (10 shutouts). He won at least 20 games in a season three times.

He is a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Rousseau's grandfather, Bobby, was a four-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time NHL All Star with the Montreal Canadiens, recording 703 points in 942 games (15 seasons). Additionally, Bobby won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, CA.

