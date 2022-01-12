Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye captain TJ Hensick

(Toledo, OH) - Forward TJ Hensick has been named an All-Star for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

This is the second time that Hensick will be an ECHL All-Star as he played in the game that was hosted by the Walleye in 2019. The 36-year-old was an All-Star four times in the AHL during his illustrious career. His first appearance in the game came in 2008 while he was playing for Lake Erie and he also was an All-Star in 2010 while with the Monsters. Hensick was also an AHL All-Star in 2011 and 2012 when he was a member of the Peoria Rivermen.

The Howell, Michigan native was leading the ECHL in scoring for most of this season but currently ranks third overall with a Walleye-leading 35 points (16G, 19A). His 16 goals are tied for second among all ECHL players while his 19 assists have him tied for sixth. His -plus-18 rating is fourth among all ECHL players.

Hensick's playing career has spanned 928 total professional games since his pro debut in 2007. In that time he has collected 237 goals, 553 assists, and 790 points. In 133 games with Toledo dating back to 2018, Hensick has produced 49 goals and 100 assists for an average of 1.12 points per game.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

