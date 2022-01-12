Thunder Acquire South Glens Falls Native Shawn Weller
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have acquired veteran forward Shawn Weller in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations.
Weller, a native of South Glens Falls, NY, joins the Thunder after appearing in 19 games for the Kansas City Mavericks this season. Prior to this season, Weller has spent the last eight years playing overseas in the DEL2 with Tölzer Löwen, Bietigheim Steelers, Dresdner Eiislöwen, Ravensburg Towerstars, and Starbulls Rosenheim. Weller notched 346 points (124 goals, 222 assists) in 298 games during his time in DEL2.
Prior to his overseas career, Weller spent parts of seven seasons between the AHL and the ECHL. In the AHL, Weller played in games with the St. John's IceCaps, Texas Stars, Manitoba Moose, Abbotsford Heat, and Binghamton Senators. In the ECHL, Weller suited up for the Stockton Thunder, South Carolina Stingrays, Bakersfield Condors, and Elmira Jackals.
Weller played in 294 games (44 goals, 43 assists, 87 points) in the AHL and 118 games (36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points) in the ECHL. The now 35-year-old played college hockey at Clarkson University for three seasons. In 109 games with the Golden Knights, Weller netted 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists).
