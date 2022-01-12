Postponed Game from Last Week Rescheduled for February
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) announced today a date for a makeup game against the Kansas City Mavericks that was missed last week due to ECHL Health and Safety protocols.
The new date for the game is Wednesday, February 16th at 7:05 pm at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. It will be a part of a back-to-back against the Mavericks with the first game being played the night before on Tuesday, February 15th at 7:05 pm. The Americans will stay on the road and play the Wichita Thunder on Friday, February 18th.
The Americans are home for the Tulsa Oilers tonight (Wednesday) at 7:05 pm. The team will play four games in five nights this week closing out with a Sunday afternoon game in Tulsa.
