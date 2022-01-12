Win Streak Comes to End in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-14-2-1) fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (20-11-1-0) by a score of 4-1 at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored his first professional goal as the lone score for Atlanta in the loss.

Malcolm Hayes dropped the gloves with Cody Caron late in the first period. The scuffle ended with both Hayes and Caron going down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors along with a pair of minor penalties.

Cincinnati struck first late in the first period after Dajon Mingo cashed in off a rebound opportunity to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead (18:33).

The Cyclones took a 2-0 advantage midway through the second after Cody Caron battered the puck into the back of the net (10:09).

Atlanta cut the deficit down to 2-1 early in the third period after Mitchell Hoelscher dragged the puck through the low slot and fired it past Cincinnati goaltender Sean Bonar for his first professional goal in his first game with the Glads (1:53). Rookie Matt Gomercic provided the primary assist on the play for his first professional point.

Hayes dropped the gloves with Graeme Brown for his second time of the night. The fight ended with some redemption for Hayes as he brought Brown down to the ice and both players received fighting majors. The bout marked the first time this season that a Gladiators player had fought multiple times in the same game.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 3-1 lead after Gino Esteves scored on a one-on-one opportunity from the low slot (13:58). Louie Caporusso tacked on an empty-netter for the Cyclones in the last minute of the game to seal Cincinnati's fifth-straight win (19:24).

Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his evening with 26 saves on 29 shots for Atlanta. Sean Bonar saved 30 of 31 shots for the Cyclones.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

