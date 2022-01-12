Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that defenseman Tim Davison has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Team. The event will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 PM ET at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will be streamed via FloHockey.

Davison leads Atlanta's defense core and is tied for fifth amongst league D-men with 22 points (6G-16A) this season. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Gladiators and his fourth as a pro. His previous career high of 30 points (4G-26A) came in the 2018-19 season with the South Carolina Stingrays.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

