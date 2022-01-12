Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has been selected to represent the club at the 2022 Wa ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, FL on January 17, 2022.
Pecararo, 25, receives is second All-Star honors, having been named an All-Star for the Swamp Rabbits during his Rookie season in 2020.
The Canton, MA native, who is currently playing on a professional tryout with the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL, paced the Swamp Rabbits offense through his 19 games this season, amassing 24 points (13g, 11a) and cultivating a 12-game point streak from November 19 to January 1. Pecararo leads all Swamp Rabbits skaters with eight multi-point games this season, including five straight between November 21 and December 12.
In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.
