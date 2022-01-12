Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star

Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), are proud to announce that forward Gavin Gould has been selected to play in the ECHL All Star Classic, coming up next week in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gavin Gould, is in his first season with the Allen Americans, was acquired in a trade with Greenville earlier this season in exchange for forward Jackson Leef.

The trade has worked out heavily in favor of the Americans, with Gould putting up a total of 24 points in 22 games this season. He has 21 points in 17 games with the Americans (6 goals and 15 assists).

The ECHL All-Star Classic will be held January 16th and 17th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and various other locations in Downtown Jacksonville. The two-day event culminates with the All-Star Game to be played at the Arena on Monday, January 17th.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

Images from this story

