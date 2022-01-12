Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), are proud to announce that forward Gavin Gould has been selected to play in the ECHL All Star Classic, coming up next week in Jacksonville, Florida.
Gavin Gould, is in his first season with the Allen Americans, was acquired in a trade with Greenville earlier this season in exchange for forward Jackson Leef.
The trade has worked out heavily in favor of the Americans, with Gould putting up a total of 24 points in 22 games this season. He has 21 points in 17 games with the Americans (6 goals and 15 assists).
The ECHL All-Star Classic will be held January 16th and 17th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and various other locations in Downtown Jacksonville. The two-day event culminates with the All-Star Game to be played at the Arena on Monday, January 17th.
2022 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022
- Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - Jacksonville Icemen
- Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brazeau Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Zach O'Brien to Represent Newfoundland at ECHL All-Star Classic - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - ECHL
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Pritchard Selected for 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- D'Astous Named to 2022 All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State - Idaho Steelheads
- Midwestern Midweek Matchup for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Keoni Texeira Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Indy Fuel
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM
- Americans Weekly
- Americans Winning Streak Ends at Five
- Americans Win Fifth Straight