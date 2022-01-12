Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Martin from Texas Stars
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and defenseman Max Martin on assignment from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.
Aksiantsiuk, 20, was just named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and returns following his recall on January 2 with apperances in three games with AHL Texas this season. The Brest, Belarus product has played 17 games with the Steelheads this season, tallying nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with 10 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. Aksiantsiuk owns the fifth-best shooting percentage (20.9 percent) among ECHL rookies and is tied for fourth on the team in goals scored as well as fifth in scoring. He was named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October with a nine-point campaign.
The 5-foot-8 forward played two non-concurrent seasons in the Belarusian Extraleague before coming to North America and also appeared in one season with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) to close his junior career, tallying 78 points (33-45-78) in 58 games before being selected 162nd overall (6th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft. He also earned a silver medal with Belarus at the 2019 IIHF U20 Division 1A World Junior Championships.
Martin, 22, played three games with AHL Texas to start the season, earning one assist with four penalty minutes. The Winnipeg, Man. native began his professional career with AHL Texas on Mar. 16, 2021 and netted his first professional goal on Mar. 6, 2021 against Tucson. In 12 AHL games, Martin owns one goal and three assists for four points.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played five WHL seasons between the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Kamloops Blazers from 2015-16 through 2019-20, boasting 164 points (36-128-164) through 271 games with 168 penalty minutes and a plus-60 rating. He led Kamloops defensemen in 2019-20 in all scoring categories with 14 goals, 44 assists and 58 points, and he ranked fourth among all WHL defensemen in assists as well as fifth in goals and points. He was a member of the 2019 WHL Championship team and played two games in the 2019 Memorial Cup.
The Steelheads meet the Utah Grizzlies to open a road three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022
- Thunder Acquire South Glens Falls Native Shawn Weller - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Martin from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Trade for Dillon Kelley, Claim Brady Fleurent - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- Postponed Game from Last Week Rescheduled for February - Allen Americans
- Railers Announce New England Patriots Playoff Rally at DCU Center January 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Patrick Watling Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - Jacksonville Icemen
- Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brazeau Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Zach O'Brien to Represent Newfoundland at ECHL All-Star Classic - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - ECHL
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Pritchard Selected for 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- D'Astous Named to 2022 All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State - Idaho Steelheads
- Midwestern Midweek Matchup for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Keoni Texeira Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Indy Fuel
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Martin from Texas Stars
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State
- Steelheads Weekly - January 10, 2022
- Steelheads Snag Extra Point in 4-3 Shootout Win in Another Sellout