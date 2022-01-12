Steelheads Receive Aksiantsiuk, Martin from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and defenseman Max Martin on assignment from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Aksiantsiuk, 20, was just named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and returns following his recall on January 2 with apperances in three games with AHL Texas this season. The Brest, Belarus product has played 17 games with the Steelheads this season, tallying nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with 10 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. Aksiantsiuk owns the fifth-best shooting percentage (20.9 percent) among ECHL rookies and is tied for fourth on the team in goals scored as well as fifth in scoring. He was named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October with a nine-point campaign.

The 5-foot-8 forward played two non-concurrent seasons in the Belarusian Extraleague before coming to North America and also appeared in one season with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) to close his junior career, tallying 78 points (33-45-78) in 58 games before being selected 162nd overall (6th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft. He also earned a silver medal with Belarus at the 2019 IIHF U20 Division 1A World Junior Championships.

Martin, 22, played three games with AHL Texas to start the season, earning one assist with four penalty minutes. The Winnipeg, Man. native began his professional career with AHL Texas on Mar. 16, 2021 and netted his first professional goal on Mar. 6, 2021 against Tucson. In 12 AHL games, Martin owns one goal and three assists for four points.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played five WHL seasons between the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Kamloops Blazers from 2015-16 through 2019-20, boasting 164 points (36-128-164) through 271 games with 168 penalty minutes and a plus-60 rating. He led Kamloops defensemen in 2019-20 in all scoring categories with 14 goals, 44 assists and 58 points, and he ranked fourth among all WHL defensemen in assists as well as fifth in goals and points. He was a member of the 2019 WHL Championship team and played two games in the 2019 Memorial Cup.

