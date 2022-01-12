Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Jake Theut vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Jake Theut vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita scored twice in the second period and hung on for another 2-1 win against Kansas City on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Wichita has won back-to-back contests, 2-1, against Kansas City to close a five-game series against the Mavericks.

Cam Clarke and Garrett Schmitz provided the offense and Jake Theut was outstanding in net, stopping 39 shots he faced.

After a scoreless first, Clarke put the Thunder on the board with a highlight reel goal at 3:55 of the second. He skated up the right wing, juked around a defender at the right faceoff dot, came across the slot and put home a backhand for his second of the season. At 6:18, Jay Dickman found Schmitz across the slot and he buried a one-timer to make it 2-0.

The Mavericks got back into the game at 10:17 of the third. Kansas City won a faceoff to the left of Theut. Justin Woods fed a pass across to Marcus Crawford and he fired a wrist shot through Theut on the power play for his sixth of the season.

Carter Johnson and Brayden Watts did a terrific job of holding the puck in the offensive zone in the final minute of the game. Kansas City had one chance with 18 seconds left, but Theut made a long save. Dickman almost found an empty-net from the right wall in his own zone. The final horn sounded and the Thunder claimed the win.

Six different players recorded points. Clarke has points in three-straight games. Schmitz has goals in back-to-back outings. David Thomson has assists in back-to-back contests. Dickman and Stefan Fournier collected assists in their first games back with the team.

Wichita returns home on Thursday to open up a three-game set against Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.