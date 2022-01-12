Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita scored twice in the second period and hung on for another 2-1 win against Kansas City on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Wichita has won back-to-back contests, 2-1, against Kansas City to close a five-game series against the Mavericks.
Cam Clarke and Garrett Schmitz provided the offense and Jake Theut was outstanding in net, stopping 39 shots he faced.
After a scoreless first, Clarke put the Thunder on the board with a highlight reel goal at 3:55 of the second. He skated up the right wing, juked around a defender at the right faceoff dot, came across the slot and put home a backhand for his second of the season. At 6:18, Jay Dickman found Schmitz across the slot and he buried a one-timer to make it 2-0.
The Mavericks got back into the game at 10:17 of the third. Kansas City won a faceoff to the left of Theut. Justin Woods fed a pass across to Marcus Crawford and he fired a wrist shot through Theut on the power play for his sixth of the season.
Carter Johnson and Brayden Watts did a terrific job of holding the puck in the offensive zone in the final minute of the game. Kansas City had one chance with 18 seconds left, but Theut made a long save. Dickman almost found an empty-net from the right wall in his own zone. The final horn sounded and the Thunder claimed the win.
Six different players recorded points. Clarke has points in three-straight games. Schmitz has goals in back-to-back outings. David Thomson has assists in back-to-back contests. Dickman and Stefan Fournier collected assists in their first games back with the team.
Wichita returns home on Thursday to open up a three-game set against Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder goaltender Jake Theut vs. the Kansas City Mavericks
