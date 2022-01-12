Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
The Cyclones aim to complete a five game homestand sweep Wednesday night!
Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:
WEDNESDAY 1/12: Cincinnati welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators to town on another $1 Beer night and a T-Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans!
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30PM with doors opening to the public at 6:30PM!
SATURDAY 1/15: The 'Clones travel north to take on the Kalamazoo Wings in Michigan Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM at Wings Event Center.
SUNDAY 1/16: The Cyclones return home for the team's first matinee game of the season, hosting the Toledo Walleye at 3PM. The first 1,500 kids (Ages 2-12) will receive a #23 Louie Caporusso Cyclones Kids Jersey!
Doors open at 2PM for Sunday's game.
Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/
NEWS: Ege named to ECHL All-Star Classic
First-year pro Wyatt Ege has been named the lone Cyclones representative to compete in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic. So far, the Elk River, Minnesota native has tallied four goals and 13 points over 23 games on the blue line for Cincinnati.
"I'm honored and excited for the opportunity to represent the Cyclones in Jacksonville next week," said Ege. "Coach Payne and Coach Bezerra have helped my game and development throughout this season. To be considered an All-Star in this league is something special and it's really gratifying to be recognized by the ECHL. I owe it to the coaching staff and my teammates. Our group has been solid all year no matter who we've had in the lineup and it's the reason I've been able to have success."
For Media Credentials, please contact Andrew Mossbrooks at amossbrooks@heritagebankcenter.com and specify which game you are looking to get credentialed for, and if you are requesting locker room access. Please note: All members of media that plan on attending Cyclones games for coverage must be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination before receiving access to players. Additionally, Media must be masked while interacting with players. Members of the media may also request that a player be available to them via zoom, regardless of vaccination status.
MEDIA NOTES: Game notes, along with other statistical information will now be available via QR codes, which will be found on press row. If you would like a physical copy of game materials for the night, please email Andrew Mossbrooks at the address above.
For additional ticketing information, please call 513-421-PUCK or head to Cycloneshockey.com.
