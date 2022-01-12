ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.
In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score.
There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride and the PWHPA's Sophia Shaver of Team adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto).
The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.
For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022
- Railers Announce New England Patriots Playoff Rally at DCU Center January 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Patrick Watling Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - Jacksonville Icemen
- Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brazeau Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Zach O'Brien to Represent Newfoundland at ECHL All-Star Classic - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - ECHL
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Pritchard Selected for 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- D'Astous Named to 2022 All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State - Idaho Steelheads
- Midwestern Midweek Matchup for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Keoni Texeira Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Indy Fuel
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars
- Jiggs McDonald to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2022 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Icemen's Games at Norfolk on Friday & Saturday Postponed
- See the Stanley Cup in Person
- Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 ECHL/Warrior All-Star Classic Festivities