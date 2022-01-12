ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 12, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Conor Landrigan, F
Indy:
Sammy Bernard, G
South Carolina:
Skyler Smutek, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Brady Fleurent, F from Wichita
Tulsa:
Jimmy Poreda, G from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Brendan Bonello, G activated from reserve
Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve
Add Jake Kearley, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Xavier Bouchard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/11]
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/11]
Idaho:
Add Max Martin, D assigned by Texas
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Stockton
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G traded to Rapid City
Delete Shawn Weller, F traded to Adirondack
Maine:
Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Add Andrew Romano, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence [1/10]
Norfolk:
Add Dylan Wells, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Odeen Tufto, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay (a.m.)
Reading:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve
Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett McFadden, D placed on reserve
Delete Cam Strong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add John Albert, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Liam Coughlin, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Hartford
Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
