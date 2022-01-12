ECHL Transactions - January 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 12, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Conor Landrigan, F

Indy:

Sammy Bernard, G

South Carolina:

Skyler Smutek, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Brady Fleurent, F from Wichita

Tulsa:

Jimmy Poreda, G from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Brendan Bonello, G activated from reserve

Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve

Add Jake Kearley, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Xavier Bouchard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/11]

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/11]

Idaho:

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Texas

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Stockton

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G traded to Rapid City

Delete Shawn Weller, F traded to Adirondack

Maine:

Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Add Andrew Romano, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence [1/10]

Norfolk:

Add Dylan Wells, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Odeen Tufto, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay (a.m.)

Reading:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve

Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett McFadden, D placed on reserve

Delete Cam Strong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add John Albert, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Liam Coughlin, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Hartford

Delete Mathias Laferriere, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

