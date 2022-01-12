Patrick Watling Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Patrick Watling has been selected for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
Watling, 28, is having a standout season, as he leads the Nailers with 12 goals, 19 assists, and 31 points in 19 games. He is currently riding a 12-game point streak, and has recorded at least one point in 16 of the 19 games he's played. In addition to the All-Star nod, Patrick's performance has earned him callups to two different organizations, as he has played in two games each with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Syracuse Crunch.
This is the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native's second season with Wheeling, as he tied for the team lead last year with 18 goals, 30 assists, and 48 points in 51 games. It is also his fifth professional season, as he played parts three seasons for the Orlando Solar Bears, which included AHL time with the Toronto Marlies.
The 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. Tickets can be purchased at www.echlallstarclassic.com.
