Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Fla. as the team's representative in the annual event.

Aksiantsiuk, 20, marks the youngest player to be named to the All-Star event in the team's history and the first forward since the 2018 event when Justin Parizek represented the Steelheads. In 17 games this season, the Brest, Belarus native owns nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with two power play goals, two game-winning goals and a plus-six rating. He was named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month in October thanks to a nine-point effort in the month, owns the fourth-most goals on the team and second in scoring among rookies, and his 20.9 percent conversion-rate for shots to goals is fifth-best among ECHL rookies.

The 5-foot-9 forward is one of two Steelheads players with a hat-trick on the season, netting his on November 26 against Allen as part of a 3-2 overtime win, and his overtime-winner on October 30 is the fastest overtime goal in team history as well as the fourth-fastest in ECHL history at seven seconds. He has earned two call-ups to the AHL's Texas Stars and made his AHL debut on December 1.

Aksiantsiuk began his professional career in the Belarusian Extraleague in two non-concurrent seasons with Shakhtyor Soligorsk in 2018-19 and Yunost Minsk in 2020-21, winning the league championship with Yunost Minsk and debuted at just 17 years old with Shakhtyor. He earned a silver medal with Belarus at the 2019 IIHF U20 World Championship Division 1A and led Belarus in scoring at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship. He earned 78 points (33-45-78) in 58 games with the Flint Firebirds in the 2019-20 campaign and was selected 162nd overall (6th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be held on January 16-17 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The two-day event will feature a skills competition with the All-Star Game against the host Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET aired exclusively on NHL Network as well as FloHockey.

The Steelheads meet the Utah Grizzlies to open a road three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.