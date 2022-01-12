Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Admirals forward Alex Tonge was selected to be Norfolk's representative at this year's Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, FL.

Tonge, 26, is in his second season with the Admirals since being traded to Norfolk on January 13, 2020, from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for Phil Hudon and Alex Jaeckle. Since his arrival to Norfolk, Tonge has been one of the most reliable goal scorers and offensive facilitators.

For the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the Kingston, ONT native had 16 points in 20 games played (9g, 7a). He also registered the lone hat trick of that season back on March 7, 2020, against the Brampton Beast.

Tonge re-signed with the Admirals on July 26, 2021, and picked up right where he left off to start the 2021-22 season. He was named ECHL Player of the Week from October 21 to 24 with six points in two games against the Reading Royals (3g, 3a).

Tonge currently leads the Admirals in all offensive categories with goals (12), assists (14), points (26), and plus/minus (+4).

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score.

There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

