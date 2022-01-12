Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday that Jack Doremus will represent the Oilers at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The All-Star game will air live on NHL Network at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can also watch through their FloHockey subscriptions with the FloHockey app.
The 24-year-old forward has compiled 24 points (14G, 10A) in 26 games with the Oilers this season. Doremus leads all ECHL rookies in goals and sits fourth in total points among newcomers. He is also the reigning Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month.
In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as featuring several Skills Events, which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team's score.
Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride. The PWHPA's Sophia Shaver of Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto) will also be participating.
Thunstrom's team, the Minneosta Whitecaps, is also owned by Oilers' owner Andy Scurto. Scurto is heavily involved with the PHF, also owning the Buffalo Beauts and sitting on the league's Board of Governors.
Below are the other All-Star selections joining Doremus, Thunstrom, Dempsey, Shaver and Gabel in Jacksonville.
2022 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
