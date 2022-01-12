Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday that Jack Doremus will represent the Oilers at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The All-Star game will air live on NHL Network at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can also watch through their FloHockey subscriptions with the FloHockey app.

The 24-year-old forward has compiled 24 points (14G, 10A) in 26 games with the Oilers this season. Doremus leads all ECHL rookies in goals and sits fourth in total points among newcomers. He is also the reigning Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as featuring several Skills Events, which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team's score.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride. The PWHPA's Sophia Shaver of Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto) will also be participating.

Thunstrom's team, the Minneosta Whitecaps, is also owned by Oilers' owner Andy Scurto. Scurto is heavily involved with the PHF, also owning the Buffalo Beauts and sitting on the league's Board of Governors.

Below are the other All-Star selections joining Doremus, Thunstrom, Dempsey, Shaver and Gabel in Jacksonville.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

