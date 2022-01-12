Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Jordan Subban has been named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. The mid-season event is hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Subban will be the 32nd Stingray to play in the mid-season showcase.

Subban signed an AHL contract with the Bears this past offseason and was assigned to South Carolina on October 11th. The 26-year-old earned his first recall to Hershey on December 17th before returning to the lowcountry on January 6th. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound defenseman has scored four goals and added nine assists in 22 games with the Stingrays this season. He played in one game with the Bears on December 27th, 2021.

The blueliner was previously named a 2017 AHL All-Star where he finished the season with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 65 games played with the Utica Comets. Overall, the native of Rexdale, Ont. appeared in 232 AHL games with the Utica Comets and Ontario Reign, tallying 103 points (34 goals, 69 assists).

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars, as well as feature several skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team score.

There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game that have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.

The Stingrays return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, January 14th for Pride Night. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beard beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at 7:05pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.