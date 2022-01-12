Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first game of three this week between the two clubs. The Americans split a two-game series last weekend winning on Friday night in Allen 6-3, then dropping a 4-2 game to the Oilers on Saturday night in Tulsa. The Americans are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The loss to the Oilers on Saturday ended an Americans five-game winning streak.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped: The Allen Americans lost for the first time since December 17th with a 4-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. This snapped the Americans five-game winning streak. Spencer Asuchak and DJ Jerome scored the only two goals for the Americans. Goalie Antoine Bibeau suffered his first loss of the season after starting the season 6-0. Thomas Hodges once again served as the E-Bug as goalie Hayden Lavigne continued the weekend in the American Hockey League serving as the backup in Abbotsford.
Home Ice Advantage: For the first time this season, the Americans have won four straight games at CUTX Arena. With the win last Friday night, the home record improved to 6-5-2
The Shorthanded Nightmare: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 11. The Americans gave up number 11 last Friday night in a 6-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers.
Butcher's Streak Snapped at Five: Chad Butcher had his five-game point streak snapped on Saturday in Tulsa. Over the five-game streak he had 11 points (2 goals and 7 assists).
Bibeau Suffers First Loss: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau suffered his first loss of the season last Saturday night. Bibeau was last week's Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa:
Allen Americans:
Home: 6-5-2
Away: 7-5-1
Overall: 13-10-3
Last 10: 8-2-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (13) Chad Costello
Assists: (17) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould
Points: (30) Chad Costello
+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari
PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch and Spencer Asuchak
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 9-7-0-1
Away: 6-6-0-0
Overall: 15-13-0-1
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (17) Dylan Sadowy
Assists: (14) Mike McKee
Points: (30) Dylan Sadowy
+/-: (+16) Mike McKee
PIM: (43) Jimmy Soper
