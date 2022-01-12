Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans take on the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first game of three this week between the two clubs. The Americans split a two-game series last weekend winning on Friday night in Allen 6-3, then dropping a 4-2 game to the Oilers on Saturday night in Tulsa. The Americans are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The loss to the Oilers on Saturday ended an Americans five-game winning streak.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Postgame Party: Bar Louie, Village at Allen

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26, 7:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS

Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped: The Allen Americans lost for the first time since December 17th with a 4-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. This snapped the Americans five-game winning streak. Spencer Asuchak and DJ Jerome scored the only two goals for the Americans. Goalie Antoine Bibeau suffered his first loss of the season after starting the season 6-0. Thomas Hodges once again served as the E-Bug as goalie Hayden Lavigne continued the weekend in the American Hockey League serving as the backup in Abbotsford.

Home Ice Advantage: For the first time this season, the Americans have won four straight games at CUTX Arena. With the win last Friday night, the home record improved to 6-5-2

The Shorthanded Nightmare: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 11. The Americans gave up number 11 last Friday night in a 6-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers.

Butcher's Streak Snapped at Five: Chad Butcher had his five-game point streak snapped on Saturday in Tulsa. Over the five-game streak he had 11 points (2 goals and 7 assists).

Bibeau Suffers First Loss: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau suffered his first loss of the season last Saturday night. Bibeau was last week's Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-5-2

Away: 7-5-1

Overall: 13-10-3

Last 10: 8-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Chad Costello

Assists: (17) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould

Points: (30) Chad Costello

+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch and Spencer Asuchak

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 9-7-0-1

Away: 6-6-0-0

Overall: 15-13-0-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (17) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (14) Mike McKee

Points: (30) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+16) Mike McKee

PIM: (43) Jimmy Soper

