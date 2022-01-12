Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Orlando Solar Bears forward has been named to the roster for the ECHL All-Stars for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
Luchuk, 24, was leading the Solar Bears in scoring this season with 27 points (12g-15a) in 21 games prior to receiving a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Dec. 28, where he has recorded one goal in two contests. At the time of his loan to Hartford, Luchuk's 27 points were tied for seventh in scoring in the ECHL.
The fourth-year pro previously won the ECHL scoring title with the Solar Bears during the 2020-21 campaign, his first with Orlando, when he led the circuit with a career-high 74 points (28g-46a) in 72 games. He also received the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award and was named to the All-ECHL First Team.
Luchuk has 173 points (69g-104a) in 171 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. He has 10 points (5g-5a) in 35 career AHL games with Hartford, Laval, Belleville and Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) and 51 penalty minutes in 274 games. In the 2016-17 season Luchuk helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup, and the following year he led the league in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.
Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Selection History
Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative
2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)
2013-14 - No game
2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)
2015-16 - No game
2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)
2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau
2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)
2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski
2020-21 - No game
2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Aaron Luchuk
In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.
2022 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.
For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022
- Railers Announce New England Patriots Playoff Rally at DCU Center January 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Patrick Watling Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - Jacksonville Icemen
- Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brazeau Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Zach O'Brien to Represent Newfoundland at ECHL All-Star Classic - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - ECHL
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Pritchard Selected for 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- D'Astous Named to 2022 All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State - Idaho Steelheads
- Midwestern Midweek Matchup for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Keoni Texeira Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Indy Fuel
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Lightning Reassign Odeen Tufto to Solar Bears
- Adam Dexter Named Equipment Manager for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Solar Bears Hang on for 2-1 Win over Stingrays
- Nolan Valleau Loaned to Stockton Heat