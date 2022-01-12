Aaron Luchuk Named to Roster for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Orlando Solar Bears forward has been named to the roster for the ECHL All-Stars for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

Luchuk, 24, was leading the Solar Bears in scoring this season with 27 points (12g-15a) in 21 games prior to receiving a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Dec. 28, where he has recorded one goal in two contests. At the time of his loan to Hartford, Luchuk's 27 points were tied for seventh in scoring in the ECHL.

The fourth-year pro previously won the ECHL scoring title with the Solar Bears during the 2020-21 campaign, his first with Orlando, when he led the circuit with a career-high 74 points (28g-46a) in 72 games. He also received the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award and was named to the All-ECHL First Team.

Luchuk has 173 points (69g-104a) in 171 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. He has 10 points (5g-5a) in 35 career AHL games with Hartford, Laval, Belleville and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) and 51 penalty minutes in 274 games. In the 2016-17 season Luchuk helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup, and the following year he led the league in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.

Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Selection History

Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative

2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)

2013-14 - No game

2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)

2015-16 - No game

2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)

2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau

2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)

2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski

2020-21 - No game

2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Aaron Luchuk

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.