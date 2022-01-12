Railers Announce New England Patriots Playoff Rally at DCU Center January 14

January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the New England Patriots will be hosting a playoff rally in conjunction with the Railers game on Friday, January 14 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the DCU Center.

Activities will be set up outside the Fallon Health Pavilion. An ice sculpture shaped as the Patriots logo will be on display. Cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot will be present for photos. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will be signing autographs inside the Fallon Health Pavilion.

The Railers are offering a special $10 ticket offer for the game in honor of Patriots quarterback, #10 Mac Jones. All purchasers will be entered to win a Mac Jones signed football. Enter to win and purchase tickets at railershc.com/macjones10.

Upon entry into the DCU Center, all fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code and complete the form for a chance to win a Mac Jones signed jersey and two (2) tickets to the Patriots 2022 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Puck drops against the Reading Royals at 7:05 p.m. Every Friday is a 2-3-4-5 Friday where fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, $4 nachos, and $5 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. More information on 2-3-4-5 Fridays can be found here.

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.