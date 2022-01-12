Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that goaltender Evan Buitenhuis has been selected to represent the Wichita Thunder at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Buitenhuis, 25, recently returned from Bakersfield after being called up on December 29. The Burlington, Ontario native leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,336), saves (723) and shootout wins (2). Earlier this year, he set a new franchise record for most consecutive starts (16 games).
Last year, he had a fantastic season where he was named to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team. Buitenhuis led the league in goals-against (2.29) and save percentage (.931). He finished with a 16-6-0-4 record in 27 combined games between Wichita, Utah and Florida.
Below is the full list for the ECHL All-Star team. Due to call-ups, not all of these players will participate in the game. If a replacement is needed, the ECHL will make an announcement at a later date.
2022 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
Wichita returns home on Thursday to open up a three-game set against Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2022
- Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - Jacksonville Icemen
- Subban Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star - Atlanta Gladiators
- Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alex Tonge Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brazeau Named to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Zach O'Brien to Represent Newfoundland at ECHL All-Star Classic - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rookie Forward Jack Doremus Named Oilers All-Star - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Captain TJ Hensick Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 12-16 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Gould Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Players Selected as 2022 All-Stars - ECHL
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Pritchard Selected for 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- D'Astous Named to 2022 All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Sam Skinner from Ferris State - Idaho Steelheads
- Midwestern Midweek Matchup for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Keoni Texeira Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Indy Fuel
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Former NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Highlights Let's Talk Night
- Theut Stops 39 Shots in 2-1 Win vs. Kansas City
- Thunder Gets Dickman, Peters and Buitenhuis Back from AHL
- Wichita Closes Five-Game Series Tonight vs. Kansas City