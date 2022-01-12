Buitenhuis Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that goaltender Evan Buitenhuis has been selected to represent the Wichita Thunder at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Buitenhuis, 25, recently returned from Bakersfield after being called up on December 29. The Burlington, Ontario native leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,336), saves (723) and shootout wins (2). Earlier this year, he set a new franchise record for most consecutive starts (16 games).

Last year, he had a fantastic season where he was named to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team. Buitenhuis led the league in goals-against (2.29) and save percentage (.931). He finished with a 16-6-0-4 record in 27 combined games between Wichita, Utah and Florida.

Below is the full list for the ECHL All-Star team. Due to call-ups, not all of these players will participate in the game. If a replacement is needed, the ECHL will make an announcement at a later date.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

Wichita returns home on Thursday to open up a three-game set against Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.

