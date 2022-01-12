Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - Forward Kris Bennett has been named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the first Heartlanders player ever named to an ECHL all-star game. Bennett is currently recalled to the Heartlanders AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Bennett signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Iowa Wild last summer. The All-Star Classic takes place next Mon., Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, FL and will be nationally televised on NHL Network at 6:30 PM CT.
Bennett tops the Heartlanders with 12 goals and 24 points in 18 games this season. He was named the first captain in Landers team history in Nov. 2021. Bennett has scored one goal in ten games for the Iowa Wild.
The native of Brampton, ON is in his rookie professional season; last season he skated in nine games with Stockton (AHL) after completing three seasons (2017-20) at the USports level with the Univ. of New Brunswick. Bennett won the University Cup with New Brunswick in 2018-19.
The Heartlanders are next at home game on Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City for Hockey is for Everyone Night. The team will wear special jerseys that will be available for auction online. Tickets are available by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-GOAL.
Here are the full roster selections for the All-Star Classic.
2022 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
