Captain Kris Bennett Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic

Coralville, IA - Forward Kris Bennett has been named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the first Heartlanders player ever named to an ECHL all-star game. Bennett is currently recalled to the Heartlanders AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Bennett signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Iowa Wild last summer. The All-Star Classic takes place next Mon., Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, FL and will be nationally televised on NHL Network at 6:30 PM CT.

Bennett tops the Heartlanders with 12 goals and 24 points in 18 games this season. He was named the first captain in Landers team history in Nov. 2021. Bennett has scored one goal in ten games for the Iowa Wild.

The native of Brampton, ON is in his rookie professional season; last season he skated in nine games with Stockton (AHL) after completing three seasons (2017-20) at the USports level with the Univ. of New Brunswick. Bennett won the University Cup with New Brunswick in 2018-19.

Here are the full roster selections for the All-Star Classic.

2022 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers

