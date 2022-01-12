Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Everblades forward Blake Winiecki was selected to compete in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida. The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 pm inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. It will be Winiecki's first appearance in an ECHL All-Star event in his career.

The fourth year Everblade leads the ECHL with 37 points and he is tied for fourth in the league with 21 assists. Winiecki's success this season included Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 1-7. After hitting the net twice in Friday's 8-3 dominate win of South Carolina, the Lakeville, Minnesota product now has 98 career pro goals, including playoffs, leaving him two shy of 100 lamp lighters for his career.

Winiecki leads the club with 11 multi-point games this season. He became the first Everblade to record three assists in a single game in the 2021-22 campaign on Dec. 26 @ Orlando. Additionally, he totaled two goals and an assist on Jan. 7 vs. South Carolina. Blake's longest point streak amounted to 10 games, the longest by any Blades player this season. In his career, Winiecki has appeared in 233 games all-time with the Everblades, including 97 goals and 110 assists.

