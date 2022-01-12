Winiecki Set to Participate in ECHL All-Star Classic
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Everblades forward Blake Winiecki was selected to compete in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida. The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 pm inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. It will be Winiecki's first appearance in an ECHL All-Star event in his career.
The fourth year Everblade leads the ECHL with 37 points and he is tied for fourth in the league with 21 assists. Winiecki's success this season included Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 1-7. After hitting the net twice in Friday's 8-3 dominate win of South Carolina, the Lakeville, Minnesota product now has 98 career pro goals, including playoffs, leaving him two shy of 100 lamp lighters for his career.
Winiecki leads the club with 11 multi-point games this season. He became the first Everblade to record three assists in a single game in the 2021-22 campaign on Dec. 26 @ Orlando. Additionally, he totaled two goals and an assist on Jan. 7 vs. South Carolina. Blake's longest point streak amounted to 10 games, the longest by any Blades player this season. In his career, Winiecki has appeared in 233 games all-time with the Everblades, including 97 goals and 110 assists.
The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 when the Atlanta Gladiators come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Rum buckets for just $39! Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades tumbler courtesy of Millennium Physician Group. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.
Additionally, the Blades play on Saturday, Jan. 22 against Atlanta. Join us for First Responder Night presented by Muscular Dystrophy Association. Enjoy a special tribute to our first responders. Also, enjoy live music from TC Carter from 5-7 pm during our Saturday tailgate.
