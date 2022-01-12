Ken Appleby Selected to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

Worcester, MASS. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC) proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) along with the ECHL has announced today that Railers' goaltender Ken Appleby (@KAppleby35) has been selected to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

The seventh-year pro is in his first season with the Railers and has posted a 2.86 GAA and a .916 SV% in nine appearances (3-5-0-1). Appleby was named Warrior Hockey/ECHL goaltender of the week on Nov. 23 for the week of Nov. 15-21 after a pair of victories over Trois-Rivières; 6-2 win (Nov. 17, 47 saves) and a 3-1 win (Nov. 20, 35 saves). The North Bay, ON native has also appeared in four games (0-2-2) with the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) this season posting a 2.45 GAA and a .924 SV%.

Appleby is 59-31-9 in 103 career ECHL appearances with Worcester, Florida, Jacksonville and Adirondack with eight shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a SV% of .918. He also has 87 games of experience in the AHL and has appeared in three career NHL games with New Jersey.

Prior to turning pro, Appleby appeared in 92 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 55-18-9 with nine shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a SV% of .918.

The Jacksonville Icemen will host the All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride and the PWHPA's Sophia Shaver of Team adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto).

