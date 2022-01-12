Rush Trade for Dillon Kelley, Claim Brady Fleurent
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the team has acquired goaltender Dillon Kelley from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Rush have claimed forward Brady Fleurent off waivers from the Wichita Thunder.
Kelley opened the season in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem where he appeared in 13 games and was 2-9-0-0 with a 3.06 goals against average and .913 save percentage. Since joining the Mavericks he has played one game and made 29 saves on 30 shots in a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers.
Fleurent had been with Wichita for the entire season before being waived on Tuesday. He has skated in 24 games for the Thunder and has four assists. The third-year pro played his college hockey at the University of New England where he was a teammate of Rush defenseman Alden Weller for two years and twice led all of NCAA DIII hockey in points.
The Rush hit the road for three games in three nights this weekend in Wichita against the Thunder. It begins on Thursday night and puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.
