Marcus Crawford Selected as ECHL All-Star, Rescheduled Date for January 4 vs. Allen Announced
January 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford has been selected as an ECHL All-Star.
In 32 games for the Mavericks this season, Crawford has 24 points on six goals and 18 assists.
The event will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will air live exclusively on NHL Network. The game will also be streamed live on FloHockey.
The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Wednesday the new dates for the game originally scheduled for January 4 vs. Allen.
The rescheduled date is as follows:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
