Walleye Announce Toledo Hockey Alumni Roster for Winterfest
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game on Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The Toledo Hockey alumni will take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica.
WHEN: Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
WHERE: Marathon Outdoor Rink at Fifth Third Field
WHO: The Toledo Alumni Team will be made up of former Walleye, Storm, and Goaldiggers players. Watch the trailer with the full list of players here. The Detroit Red Wings alumni team will consist of former Detroit Red Wings, NHL players, and professional players from various world and American leagues. The Detroit Red Wings alumni roster will be announced closer to the game date and is always subject to change.
GAME FORMAT: The exhibition contest will be two 25-minute running time periods with a 20 minute intermission.
TOLEDO HOCKEY ALUMNI (roster subject to change)
Rick Piche | Toledo Goaldiggers
Bill Joyce | Toledo Goaldiggers
Jim McCabe | Toledo Goaldiggers
Mike Whitton |Toledo Storm
Taylor Raszka | Toledo Storm
Doug Teskey | Toledo Storm
Bruce MacDonald | Toledo Storm
Patrick Pylypuik | Toledo Storm
Andy Suhy | Toledo Storm
Chris Blight | Toledo Storm
Gordy Hunt | Toledo Storm
Rick Judson | Toledo Storm
Mark Deazeley | Toledo Storm
Nick Vitucci | Toledo Storm
Rick Corriveau | Toledo Storm
Dominic Osman | Toledo Walleye
Phil Rauch | Toledo Walleye
Evan Rankin | Toledo Walleye
Kyle Page | Toledo Walleye
Kyle Rogers | Toledo Walleye
Kyle Bonis | Toledo Walleye
Greg Wolfe | Toledo Walleye
Joel Chouinard | Toledo Walleye
Justin Mercier | Toledo Walleye
Jeff Lerg | Toledo Walleye
Scott Czarnowczan | Toledo Walleye
