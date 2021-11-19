Walleye Announce Toledo Hockey Alumni Roster for Winterfest

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game on Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Toledo Hockey alumni will take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica.

WHEN: Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Marathon Outdoor Rink at Fifth Third Field

WHO: The Toledo Alumni Team will be made up of former Walleye, Storm, and Goaldiggers players. Watch the trailer with the full list of players here. The Detroit Red Wings alumni team will consist of former Detroit Red Wings, NHL players, and professional players from various world and American leagues. The Detroit Red Wings alumni roster will be announced closer to the game date and is always subject to change.

GAME FORMAT: The exhibition contest will be two 25-minute running time periods with a 20 minute intermission.

TOLEDO HOCKEY ALUMNI (roster subject to change)

Rick Piche | Toledo Goaldiggers

Bill Joyce | Toledo Goaldiggers

Jim McCabe | Toledo Goaldiggers

Mike Whitton |Toledo Storm

Taylor Raszka | Toledo Storm

Doug Teskey | Toledo Storm

Bruce MacDonald | Toledo Storm

Patrick Pylypuik | Toledo Storm

Andy Suhy | Toledo Storm

Chris Blight | Toledo Storm

Gordy Hunt | Toledo Storm

Rick Judson | Toledo Storm

Mark Deazeley | Toledo Storm

Nick Vitucci | Toledo Storm

Rick Corriveau | Toledo Storm

Dominic Osman | Toledo Walleye

Phil Rauch | Toledo Walleye

Evan Rankin | Toledo Walleye

Kyle Page | Toledo Walleye

Kyle Rogers | Toledo Walleye

Kyle Bonis | Toledo Walleye

Greg Wolfe | Toledo Walleye

Joel Chouinard | Toledo Walleye

Justin Mercier | Toledo Walleye

Jeff Lerg | Toledo Walleye

Scott Czarnowczan | Toledo Walleye

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.