Thunder Opens Weekend with Shootout Win in Tulsa

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







TULSA, OK - Jay Dickman scored in the sixth round of the shootout to push Wichita past Tulsa on Friday night by the final of 4-3 at the BOK Center.

Nick Minerva scored twice, including a shorthanded goal to tie the game and forced overtime. Carter Johnson had two points and Evan Buitenhuis earned his fifth win of the season.

Jake Pappalardo got the scoring started for the Oilers. He beat Buitenhuis off a faceoff at 16:38 of the first to make it 1-0. Tulsa outshot the Thunder, 17-5, in the opening period

Early in the second, Johnson tied the game as he put home a rebound on a shot from Dickman. At 4:31, Minerva gave Wichita its first lead as he fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to make it 2-1. Carson Denomie tied the contest at 7:29 as he put home a loose puck during a net-mouth scramble.

Eddie Matsushima gave the Oilers their second lead of the night at 12:49 of the third. His shot hit Buitenhuis, bounced off Cam Clarke's skate and trickled over the line to make it 3-2. Tulsa had two late power play chances in regulation, but the Thunder tied the game at 16:02. Brayden Watts made a great play through the neutral zone, fed a pass to Minerva in the slot and he beat Daniel Mannella. Time ran out and both teams would head to overtime.

Early in the extra session, Mannella made a terrific save on Matteo Gennaro. Tim Soderlund fed a pass to Gennaro at the edge of the left circle and Mannella snagged it out of the air with his glove. Tulsa was then awarded a power play at 4:34 as Watts was called for hooking. The Thunder penalty kill, which held Tulsa to an 0-for-6 mark, kept the Oilers off the board and a shootout was needed.

Through the first four rounds of the shootout, Soderlund and Gennaro scored for Wichita while Logan Coomes and Carson Denomie found the net for Tulsa. Buitenhuis stopped three-straight shooters as he denied Jack Doremus, Alex Gilmour and Jordan Ernst. Dickman scored the shootout winner at the bottom of round six and helped the Thunder to the extra point.

Wichita played past regulation for the first time this season and improved to 3-2-0-0 on the road. The Thunder are back to .500 and have won three in a row.

Johnson has goals in three-straight games. Minerva recorded his first multi-goal game of his career. Watts, Dickman and Crinella each collected assists.

Wichita returns home on Saturday, November 20 to host the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday night is College Night. College students can show their student IDs at the Thunder office or the INTRUST Bank Arena Box Office for a $10 lower bowl ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.