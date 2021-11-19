Mariners Earn Five of Six Points in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - November 19, 2021 - The Maine Mariners suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night, but gained a valuable point in the standings and took five of six on the week. Ben Hawerchuk scored the game-winner at 6:20 of OT to give the Icemen the victory.

As has been the case in each game this week, Jacksonville jumped out to the 1-0 lead. For the second game in a row, it was former Mariners defenseman Jeff Taylor opening the scoring. Taylor crashed the net and cashed a rebound off the pad of Jeremy Brodeur, produced by a Derek Lodermeier shot at 14:43. The Mariners instantly got even, scoring at 15:14 to tie it up. Nate Kallen took a shot from the point that hit a leg and caromed right to Mathew Santos who had an open net to score his third goal of the season. Less than a minute later, defenseman J.D. Greenway led a 3-on-2 rush that would put the Mariners in front. Greenway tipped the puck down to Kelti Jeri-Leon, who made a nifty pass to the back door for Cam Askew to slam past Tyler Wall and give Maine the 2-1 lead.

Each team's power play converted early in the second period. At 3:05, Pascal Laberge ripped a shot from the left-wing circle off the post and past Wall to extend the Mariners lead to 3-1. Just 57 seconds later, however, Jacksonville's James Sanchez found a rebound off of Brodeur to make it a one-goal game again. The Mariners carried the 3-2 lead into the third.

It appeared that Brendan Robbins would put the game away midway through the third when he ripped a shot from beyond the circles past wall, but upon review, Askew was deemed to have interfered with Wall and the goal was disallowed. Not long after, the Mariners took a penalty, and Jacksonville forward Joey Sides tied the game, beating Brodeur's stick side with a wrist shot from the left circle. Brodeur made two spectacular saves in overtime to keep the Mariners alive.

With less than a minute left in the 3-on-3 OT session, Hawerchuk took the puck to the goal on his backhand and forced it through Brodeur to end the game.

The Mariners (5-3-2-1) travel to Orlando to play the final game of their road trip against the Solar Bears on Saturday night. They return home for a pair of games around Thanksgiving on November 24th and 26th. They host the Worcester Railers on Wednesday the 24th at 7:00 PM as the VIP Rivalry Cup continues. The Newfoundland Growlers come to town on the 26th for a 7:15 PM faceoff and Marvel Super Hero™ Night, which will feature Black Panther specialty jerseys and a Marvel poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Individual tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

