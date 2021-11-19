Heartlanders Visit Toledo, Add Miura to Active Roster

Toledo, OH - Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders (2-6-2-0, 6 pts.) kick off a three-game road trip at the division rival Toledo Walleye (6-4-0-0, 12 pts.) Friday at 6:15 p.m. The Heartlanders have points in two straight games and are looking for a franchise record third consecutive contest earning at least a point.

Miura added to active roster

The Heartlanders also announced forward Yuki Miura has been added to the active roster. Miura will wear #17. He skated with the Heartlanders in training camp and played in the club's first preseason game at Kansas City Oct. 15.

The former Waterloo Black Hawks forward skated the last four seasons for Lake Superior State University. Last season, he scored 12 points (4g) in 29 games with the Lakers and was named the team's "Unsung Hero."

Miura (pronounced: YOO-kee MEE-yoo-rah) is a 25-year-old native of Toyko, Japan. He has competed internationally for Japan multiple times, including at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

Last Time Out

In Iowa's last game, the team suffered an overtime loss to the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, despite tying the game twice. Kris Bennett continued his hot streak, scoring his team-leading sixth goal in five games, and three in his last two. Jake Linhart scored his second goal in his last three games, and Hunter Jones tied a career-high in saves with 41.

Toledo snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, defeating the Indy Fuel, 7-4. They scored four goals in a span of 5:26 in the second to take a commanding lead. The Walleye shared the love as six players recorded a goal with nine tallying an assist. Billy Christopoulos recorded his third win of the year and recorded a season-high 30 saves.

This is the third of the nine times the two clubs will face off this year. Toledo is winning the season series, 2-0-0-0, with the most recent matchup coming in a 5-2 victory October 30 in Coralville. Iowa tied the game, 2-2, going into the final period, but Toledo scored three unanswered in the third, including an empty-net goal. Toledo's Marcus Vela recorded his second hat trick of the season. Forward Cole Golka scored his first and only two goals of the season for the Heartlanders in defeat.

Iowa visits Toledo in the team's next game on Sat., Nov. 20 at 6:15 p.m. The Heartlanders complete the road trip at Ft. Wayne on Sun., Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home for another Staybridge Suites home stand Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Iowa hosts Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 24th, then faces Wheeling in back-to-back games on Black Friday and Saturday the 27th, with all puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Broadcast Coverage: Listen at Iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive or mixlr.com/goheartlanders. Watch on FloHockey.tv.

NHL Affiliates: Iowa Heartlanders (Minnesota Wild/Iowa Wild) | Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings/Grand Rapids Griffins)

