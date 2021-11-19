Game Notes: vs Allen

GAME #11 vs Allen

11/19/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush put up a season-high 45 shots on goals and led, 5-3, in the third period but ultimately fell to the visiting Allen Americans in a shootout, 6-5, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Colton Leiter scored twice and Garrett Klotz, Jake Wahlin and Tristan Thompson each had two assists in the shootout loss.

SHORTHANDED VISITORS: The Americans announced on Tuesday that head coach Steve Martinson had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus did not join his team for the road trip. Injured forward Jack Combs is serving as the head coach in Martinson's absence. Allen is also without defenseman Eric Roy, goaltender Francis Marotte, and forwards Branden Troock and Dawson Butt due to COVID protocols.

HITTING THE NET: Despite the shootout loss, the Rush matched a season-high with five goals on Wednesday night. It was the first time this season Rapid City lost a game during which it scored more than four goals. Colton Leiter scored twice, his first two-goal game in the ECHL. Max Coatta scored his fourth goal in the past three games and Stephen Baylis notched his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

MILESTONE: Stephen Baylis will play in his 100th career ECHL game on Friday night. The third-year pro has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists over his 99 career ECHL games to date, of which 53 have been played for Rapid City. Through 10 games so far this season, Baylis has six goals and two assists. He is one goal away from matching his career-high of seven, set over 43 games during the 2020-21 season.

BOMBS AWAY: The Rush put a season-high 45 shots on net and allowed a season-low 23 shots in the 6-5 shootout loss to Allen on Wednesday. It was the first time this season Rapid City had outshot an opponent. The Rush are averaging 27.3 shots per game, and allowing an average of 34.1 shots per game. Allen has also been outgunned often, as it averages 26.8 shots per game and allows 37.2 shots against per game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Wednesday was the first Rush game this season to go to a shootout and the second to go past regulation. The Rush are 0-2 during such games...Friday is the fifth of six-straight home games for the Rush. Rapid City has gone 1-2-0-1 during that stretch so far. After Saturday, the Rush will play eight-straight games on the road over a period of 12 days.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will again take on Allen on Saturday night. It's Dances with Wolves night honoring Native American Heritage featuring appearances from Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene and former Rush captain Winston Day Chief. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

